President meets JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman; discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday met Amir of Jamiat Ulama-i-Islam (F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman at latter's residence and discussed the overall situation, including political, in the country.

During the meeting Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi and JUI-F leadership were present, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.