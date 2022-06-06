President Meets PRCS Volunteer
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 07:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday met Ali Sohaib, a volunteer of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), who saved the life of a Chinese National in the Karachi blast.
During a meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president appreciated his display of bravery and courage, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz were also present in the meeting.