President Meets PRCS Volunteer

Published June 06, 2022

President meets PRCS volunteer

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday met Ali Sohaib, a volunteer of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), who saved the life of a Chinese National in the Karachi blast

During a meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president appreciated his display of bravery and courage, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz were also present in the meeting.

