President Meets Siraj Ul Haq To Condole His Mother's Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday met Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq here to express condolence over the death of his mother.
The president offered Fateha and prayed for peace of the departed soul, said a news release.
Sympathizing with the bereaved family, he also prayed for strength to them to bear the loss with fortitude.\867