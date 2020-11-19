UrduPoint.com
President Meets Siraj Ul Haq To Condole His Mother's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

President meets Siraj ul Haq to condole his mother's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday met Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq here to express condolence over the death of his mother.

The president offered Fateha and prayed for peace of the departed soul, said a news release.

Sympathizing with the bereaved family, he also prayed for strength to them to bear the loss with fortitude.\867

More Stories From Pakistan

