ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday met Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq here to express condolence over the death of his mother.

The president offered Fateha and prayed for peace of the departed soul, said a news release.

Sympathizing with the bereaved family, he also prayed for strength to them to bear the loss with fortitude.\867