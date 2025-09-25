President Mirziyoyev meets Uzbek diaspora, students in US, launches business initiative

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:18 PM
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with members of the Uzbek community, including fellows of the El-Yurt Umidi Foundation studying at leading American universities at the conclusion of his working visit to the United States
According to the Uzbekistan Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday, held in a friendly and informal atmosphere, the meeting focused on Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms and the role of compatriots and diaspora organizations in promoting them abroad.
President Mirziyoyev also inaugurated the International Business Marathon of Compatriots, a platform designed to foster dialogue and strengthen business contacts among young people with guidance from successful Uzbek entrepreneurs.
Participants of the gathering put forward proposals to expand trade, economic, investment, scientific, and educational ties between Uzbekistan and the United States. They also emphasized the importance of introducing advanced American technologies in key sectors such as medicine, transport, logistics, and e-commerce.
The president thanked the diaspora for their contribution to the country’s development, assuring that all ideas and initiatives raised would be carefully considered by relevant ministries, with the most promising ones implemented in practice.
Special attention was given to El-Yurt Umidi scholarship holders, whose number in the US has surpassed 500. President Mirziyoyev underscored that supporting talented youth and enabling them to apply their knowledge and experience at home remains a key priority of national policy.
Wishing the students success in their academic and professional pursuits, the president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to backing youth-led initiatives. The attendees, in turn, expressed gratitude for the attention to the diaspora and pledged to contribute to Uzbekistan’s prosperity.
