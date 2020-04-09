President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University approves online education program VLE

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr, Zubair Shaikh approved a policy to adopt online education for students which shall be called as Virtual Learning Environment, (VLE).

The basic purpose to introduce this new policy for the university is to continue educational activities effectively in an uncertain situation which has engulfed the entire globe which is witnessing a challenging time due to COVID19 outbreak, said a statement on Thursday.

Dr. Zubair Shaikh is of the view that it is an established technique which has successfully been adopted by many good institutions in numerous developed and academically advanced countries of the world.

He said that VLE is adopted by the University with one prime Objective to facilitate its students to complete their degree programs on time.

He further said that VLE policy has been framed under Higher Education Commission, (HEC) guidelines with reference to COVID-19 Policy Guidance wherein Universities are encouraged to adopt online teaching methodologies to safeguard students' precious time.

He told that classes of VLE shall be conducted remotely as per the published timetable of the University using information technology and other such facilities as deemed appropriate.