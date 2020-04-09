UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Approves Online Education Program VLE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:32 PM

President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University approves online education program VLE

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr, Zubair Shaikh approved a policy to adopt online education for students which shall be called as Virtual Learning Environment, (VLE).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr, Zubair Shaikh approved a policy to adopt online education for students which shall be called as Virtual Learning Environment, (VLE).

The basic purpose to introduce this new policy for the university is to continue educational activities effectively in an uncertain situation which has engulfed the entire globe which is witnessing a challenging time due to COVID19 outbreak, said a statement on Thursday.

Dr. Zubair Shaikh is of the view that it is an established technique which has successfully been adopted by many good institutions in numerous developed and academically advanced countries of the world.

He said that VLE is adopted by the University with one prime Objective to facilitate its students to complete their degree programs on time.

He further said that VLE policy has been framed under Higher Education Commission, (HEC) guidelines with reference to COVID-19 Policy Guidance wherein Universities are encouraged to adopt online teaching methodologies to safeguard students' precious time.

He told that classes of VLE shall be conducted remotely as per the published timetable of the University using information technology and other such facilities as deemed appropriate.

Related Topics

Karachi World Technology Education HEC

Recent Stories

OPEC Chief Calls for Urgent Measures to Stabilize ..

1 minute ago

New single-day record for NY virus deaths but hosp ..

1 minute ago

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily updat ..

1 minute ago

Chinese company donates 12000 surgical masks to PE ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 positive cases tally swells to 33 in AJK ..

6 minutes ago

16 new cases take COVID-19 patients tally to 363 i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.