President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University For Careful Use Of Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi, President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh asked the students that projecting any good work in negative way on social media be avoided, every academic institution was taken as mother of knowledge and no child propagates against her mother even in case of displeasure.

Addressing to a meeting on proper use of social media for the image building of the institution at University campus, he also asked the students to use social media for encouraging good work and things because negative propaganda also damages their own personality.

It was attended by all Deans and Heads of Departments of the university, said press release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, President MAJU directed the social media team of the University to play an active role for image building campaign through social media and to update website of the university regularly.

He also directed to organize workshops and seminars on the importance of social media to discourage its negative use among students.

