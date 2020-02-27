President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University invited for lecture in Romania

(@FahadShabbir)

President of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Dr. Zubair Shaikh has been invited to give lectures on Islam and Science at University of Constanta, in Romania

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Dr. Zubair Shaikh has been invited to give lectures on islam and Science at University of Constanta, in Romania.

" I would like to invite Dr. Zubair Shaikh to give at least two lectures in a Calendar year at University of Constanta, Romania to guide our students a bout teaching of Islam and technology development," said Professor Loan Dura of University of Constanta during his visit to MAJU, said release on Thursday.

President MAJU Dr.Zubair Shaikh accepted Prof.Dura's invitation and assured to put up his point of view before European youths.

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh and Prof. Ioan Dura of University of Constanta, Romania have mutually agreed to establish contacts for the promotion of educational and research activities to provide outcome -based education to the students of both the countries.

Such understanding was arrived at a reception hosted in the honor of delegates of international 'Seerat' Conference by President MAJU. Dr. Ioan Dura who is a distinguish international scholar is also President of Council of Global Scholars and Regional Coordinator of Council of Global Spirituality for Europe.

Addressing to the gathering as chief guest. Prof. Ioan Dura said he was very impressed to listen a thoughts provoking speech of Dr. Zubair Shaikh in context with development of Science and technology and teaching of Islam. He was very happy to know that presently President, MAJU was also working on the topic of technology and spiritualism which would prove that Muslims of the world were not against the development of science and technology, Prof. Dura said.