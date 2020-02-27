UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Invited For Lecture In Romania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:49 PM

President Mohammad Ali Jinnah University invited for lecture in Romania

President of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Dr. Zubair Shaikh has been invited to give lectures on Islam and Science at University of Constanta, in Romania

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Dr. Zubair Shaikh has been invited to give lectures on islam and Science at University of Constanta, in Romania.

" I would like to invite Dr. Zubair Shaikh to give at least two lectures in a Calendar year at University of Constanta, Romania to guide our students a bout teaching of Islam and technology development," said Professor Loan Dura of University of Constanta during his visit to MAJU, said release on Thursday.

President MAJU Dr.Zubair Shaikh accepted Prof.Dura's invitation and assured to put up his point of view before European youths.

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh and Prof. Ioan Dura of University of Constanta, Romania have mutually agreed to establish contacts for the promotion of educational and research activities to provide outcome -based education to the students of both the countries.

Such understanding was arrived at a reception hosted in the honor of delegates of international 'Seerat' Conference by President MAJU. Dr. Ioan Dura who is a distinguish international scholar is also President of Council of Global Scholars and Regional Coordinator of Council of Global Spirituality for Europe.

Addressing to the gathering as chief guest. Prof. Ioan Dura said he was very impressed to listen a thoughts provoking speech of Dr. Zubair Shaikh in context with development of Science and technology and teaching of Islam. He was very happy to know that presently President, MAJU was also working on the topic of technology and spiritualism which would prove that Muslims of the world were not against the development of science and technology, Prof. Dura said.

Related Topics

Karachi Loan World Technology Education Europe Visit Guide Constanta Romania Muslim

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

4 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

6 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

8 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Emirati people support Libyan people in facing ter ..

36 minutes ago

Air Travel Between Aleppo, Cairo to Resume in Near ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.