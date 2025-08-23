President NDF Pakistan, Expresses Gratitude to CM Sindh for Conferment of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Abid Hussain Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for his trust, encouragement, and support that led to the conferment of the prestigious Tamgha-i-Imtiaz* upon him.
In his statement, Abid Lashari acknowledged the pivotal role of the Chief Minister, who also heads the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), in supporting initiatives for the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.
Currently, NDF Pakistan in collaboration with DEPD is operating five rehabilitation centers across Sindh—in Nawabshah, Larkana, Hyderabad, and Karachi (Gulistan-e-Johar & Gulshan-e-Hadeed, managed by PDSA Pakistan).
These centers provide **free rehabilitation services** including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, remedial therapy, and other life therapies at the grassroots level.
“This Civil Award is not only a great personal honor for me, my family, and friends, but also a recognition of the collective efforts of all those working for disability rights in Sindh,” Lashari said. “It will inspire me and my team to further improve our services to ensure sustainable development and empowerment of persons with disabilities.”
He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Sindh Government to strengthen disability-inclusive initiatives and extend the reach of free rehabilitation services across the province.
