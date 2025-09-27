President NDF Pakistan Meets Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Abid Lashari, President of National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, met with Shahmeer Khan Bhutto, the newly posted Divisional Commissioner of Shaheed Benazir Abad. On this occasion, Mr. Lashari presented a floral bouquet to welcome the Commissioner.

During the meeting, Lashari briefed the Divisional Commissioner about NDF’s disability initiatives in the division, including free rehabilitation services being provided to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

These services cover physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, remedial education, and family counseling.

Divisional Commissioner Mr. Shahmeer Khan Bhutto appreciated the services of NDF Pakistan for supporting children with intellectual disabilities and assured his cooperation in future endeavors.

APP/nsm