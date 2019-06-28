President Of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Arrives In City
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrived in the provincial capital on Friday.
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar received the guest on his arrival here at old airport while other Pakistani officials were also present.
Later, the Afghan President left for the Governor's House where Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar warmly received him.