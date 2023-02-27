UrduPoint.com

President Of AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood , Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas Terms February 27 A Nightmare And Surprise For India

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas on Monday termed February 27 a nightmare and Surprise Day for India and said that Pakistan Air Force responded in a befitting way to Indian air aggression by shooting down two aircraft and arresting a pilot alive on February 27, 2019.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, in message on the eve of surprise Day, said that Indian Hindutva leadership should bear in mind that Pakistani nation and its battle-hard Army will nip the evil in the mud while bashing Indian nefarious designs under the ground.

Barrister Sultan warned India for getting disastrous consequences if it again mistakenly made any kind of misadventure and saying that we could have our political differences at home but as a brave nation we would be at the back of our proud army in testing times.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, in a separate statement issued today, paid glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force for displaying professionalism and giving befitting response to India and strike their pride beneath the ground.

He said the February 27 is the day of pride to us and nightmare for India. Pakistani Shaheen uphold its national pride and exposed cowardice Indian act on international level by horrifying Indian Air-force.

