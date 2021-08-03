UrduPoint.com

President Of Arab Parliament, Lauds Pak Leadership To Deal With Covid-19

President of Arab Parliament, lauds Pak leadership to deal with Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President of Arab Parliament, Adel Abdulrahman on Tuesday lauded the top leadership of Pakistan for strong concrete decisions and effective measures during challenging times such as the Covid-19.

Adel Abdulrahman leading the Arab Parliament delegation which is on official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate, expressed these views in a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

Adel acknowledged Pakistan's stance on Palestine and Kashmir issues and while mentioning Pakistan's proactive role on Afghanistan issue, the leader of the delegation observed that all stakeholders come forward and play role for lasting peace in the region, all the stakeholders should come forward to resolve the Afghan crisis.

"We acknowledge Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sajhrani's proposal to introduce Inter-parliamentary coordination to understand the issues and find solutions to the problems.

" Adel AbdulRahman al-asoomi, said.

Maulana Tahir Asharfi said that Pakistan believed in peace and prosperity for collective good of the Ummah.

Pakistan, he said, will always be a partner in peace, not conflict. Pakistan believed that disputes and differences can be sorted out through dialogue and that war is not an option, he added.  The Arab Parliament President said "we share a common vision of peace, prosperity and development for the region and the world at large." The delegation discussed the importance of bilateral cooperation and institutional linkages, for the protection of the rights and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Maulana Tahir Asharfi thanked the Arab Parliament delegation for visiting Pakistan and expressed the hope for enhancing future coordination and support with zeal and commitment.

