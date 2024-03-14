President Of Azerbaijan Felicitates President Zardari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 10:54 PM
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev extended President Asif Ali Zardari his heartfelt congratulations on his election as the President of Pakistan
In a message, he said, “Development of friendship and cooperation with fraternal Pakistan, which is based on a solid foundation, holds particular importance to us. The elevated level of mutual understanding between our nations provides a promising foundation for further broadening ties across various sectors.
”
“I am confident that we will work together to strengthen and deepen the Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership and alliance, based on mutual trust and support, and to successfully continue the positive traditions of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” he added.
President Ilham Aliyev said, “I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your upcoming responsibilities for the well-being and prosperity of the brotherly people of Pakistan.”
