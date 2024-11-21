Open Menu

President Of Belarus To Undertake Official Visit To Pakistan From Nov 25-27

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

President of Belarus to undertake official visit to Pakistan from Nov 25-27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from November 25-27.

President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

The visit of the President of Belarus reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

