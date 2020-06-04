President of Engro Pakistan calls on Balochistan Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President of Engro Pakistan, Ghias Khan on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):President of Engro Pakistan, Ghias Khan on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Engro Energy Chief Exceptive Officer (CEO) Ehsan Zafar Syed and Advisor Brigadier (retd) Tariq Qadir were also present in the meeting.

The expressing of investing of Engro Pakistan in various sectors of Balochistan including Livestock and Agriculture was welcomed by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Balochistan has a lot of opportunities for investment including national and international investors in different sectors which would be availed through investing.

He said that the provincial government had activated the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade to provide all possible facilities to the investment companies including foreign in order to enhance the economy of the province which would also create maximum jobs for local people in the area.

Mir Jam Kamal said the incumbent provincial government was taking each and every measure to put the Balochistan on track of development to remove backwardness from respective areas of the province for the interest of public welfare.

He said in this regard, a number of growth projects were being continued in respective areas of province and people would get benefits of schemes after completion in their areas, saying that Livestock and Agriculture were being focused to increase both sectors of capacity because the majority of people relied on them.

It was also agreed to promote cooperation between the government and Engro Pakistan in the meeting.