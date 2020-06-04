UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Engro Pakistan Calls On Balochistan Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:37 AM

President of Engro Pakistan calls on Balochistan Chief Minister

President of Engro Pakistan, Ghias Khan on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):President of Engro Pakistan, Ghias Khan on Wednesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

Engro Energy Chief Exceptive Officer (CEO) Ehsan Zafar Syed and Advisor Brigadier (retd) Tariq Qadir were also present in the meeting.

The expressing of investing of Engro Pakistan in various sectors of Balochistan including Livestock and Agriculture was welcomed by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Balochistan has a lot of opportunities for investment including national and international investors in different sectors which would be availed through investing.

He said that the provincial government had activated the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade to provide all possible facilities to the investment companies including foreign in order to enhance the economy of the province which would also create maximum jobs for local people in the area.

Mir Jam Kamal said the incumbent provincial government was taking each and every measure to put the Balochistan on track of development to remove backwardness from respective areas of the province for the interest of public welfare.

He said in this regard, a number of growth projects were being continued in respective areas of province and people would get benefits of schemes after completion in their areas, saying that Livestock and Agriculture were being focused to increase both sectors of capacity because the majority of people relied on them.

It was also agreed to promote cooperation between the government and Engro Pakistan in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Agriculture Engro All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

3 hours ago

Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Shocks German ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.