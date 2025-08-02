President of Iran arrives in Islamabad on two day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian Saturday arrived on a two day state visit to hold bilateral talks with the Pakistani leadership.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar received the Iranian President and his delegation at the Nur Khan airbase.

Dr Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers and other high-ranking officials.

Dr Pezeshkian will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and also hold delegation-level talks with Pakistani Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers.

A 21-gun salute was accorded in honour of President Dr Pezeshkian on his arrival, and two children dressed in traditional attire, presented bouquets to him.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, "This marks Dr Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of Iran."

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last visited Iran on May 26, 2025.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.