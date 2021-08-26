President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday in Tehran and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday in Tehran and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister was accompanied by Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Ambassador to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi from the Pakistani leadership on his victory in presidential election and receiving Iranian Parliament's endorsement on his cabinet. He reiterated Pakistan's desire to work with Iran in all areas to further strengthen fraternal ties.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked President Raisi for Iran's consistent support on the Kashmir issue, specially from the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister apprised President Raisi of Pakistan's perspective and underlined coordinated approach.

He added that it was important for the neighbouring countries for continued consultations on the way forward as the peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region.

Welcoming Foreign Minister Qureshi, President Raisi recalled excellent bilateral ties between the two countries. He appreciated the Foreign Minister's visit for strengthening regional approach in the wake of situation in Afghanistan, which, he hoped, would achieve peace and stability.

` Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Raisi to visit Pakistan. President Raisi accepted the invitation.