President of Kisan Board gunned down in Charsadda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The President of Kisan Board Niamat Ullah Khan, resident of Plato Koruna gunned down in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, said police on Saturday

CHARSADDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : The President of Kisan board Niamat Ullah Khan, resident of Plato Koruna gunned down in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, said police on Saturday.

According to FIR stated that Mian Humayoon Shah and Hussain resident of Nowshera allegedly opened fire and killed Niamat Ullah on the spot.

The police registered the case and started investigation.