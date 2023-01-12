President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief to address lawyers' convention on 16th January

President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Ameer JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman will address a convention of the Jamiat Lawyers' Forum in Nishter Hall here on January 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Ameer JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman will address a convention of the Jamiat Lawyers' Forum in Nishter Hall here on January 16.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman Jamiat Lawyers' Forum, Jalaluddin, and the president of district Peshawar, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madni have said that lawyers from across the province will attend the convention.

In this connection, he said that visits to bar rooms of various districts are continued and arrangements for the event have been finalized.

He urged Jamiat-affiliated lawyers to participate in the convention in larger numbers to play their due role in the struggle for the supremacy of the law and constitution in the country.