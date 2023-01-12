UrduPoint.com

President, Of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief To Address Lawyers' Convention On 16th January

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 08:01 PM

President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief to address lawyers' convention on 16th January

President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Ameer JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman will address a convention of the Jamiat Lawyers' Forum in Nishter Hall here on January 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Ameer JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman will address a convention of the Jamiat Lawyers' Forum in Nishter Hall here on January 16.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman Jamiat Lawyers' Forum, Jalaluddin, and the president of district Peshawar, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madni have said that lawyers from across the province will attend the convention.

In this connection, he said that visits to bar rooms of various districts are continued and arrangements for the event have been finalized.

He urged Jamiat-affiliated lawyers to participate in the convention in larger numbers to play their due role in the struggle for the supremacy of the law and constitution in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Lawyers January Event From

Recent Stories

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

36 minutes ago
 Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drop ..

Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drops next week: DC Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order o ..

White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order on Investment in China - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 APHC urges world to take note of Modi regime's ill ..

APHC urges world to take note of Modi regime's illegal actions in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Produc ..

Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Production by 40% in 2022

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.