President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi reaches GB on 6- day official visit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has reached Gilgit for his 6 day long official visit.Governor Gilgit Baltistan accorded warm welcome to President Arif Alvi.President will address to the concluding ceremony of three-day international conference on mountaineering, eco-tourism and hospitality in Hunza.

.He will also be the chief guest of concluding ceremony of Tour-de Khunjerab Cycle Race tomorrow..