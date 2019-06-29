President Of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi Reaches GB On 6- Day Official Visit
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:17 PM
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has reached Gilgit for his 6 day long official visit.Governor Gilgit Baltistan accorded warm welcome to President Arif Alvi.President will address to the concluding ceremony of three-day international conference on mountaineering, eco-tourism and hospitality in Hunza
.He will also be the chief guest of concluding ceremony of Tour-de Khunjerab Cycle Race tomorrow..