President of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi graces 9th Convocation of KIU, awards degrees to students

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi awarded degrees to the graduating students at the 9th Convocation of Karakorum International University (KIU) held here Wednesday.

The President who was chief guest also awarded gold and silver medals to one hundred and ten position holders in different disciplines.

On the occasion GB Governor Raja Jala Hussain Muqpoon, GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez Urehman, Voice Chancellor KIU Dr Attaullah Shah, high ups from GB bureaucracy, Pakistan army, students, parents and media officials attended the event.

In his welcome address Karakuram International University VC said that Karakuram International University was now includes among top universities of due to its faculties and quality of education.

He said that 80 percent of KIU faculty have Phds degree holders from leading national and international universities. He said that in a very short span of time more than twelve thousands students have graduated from KIU and serving the nation in different fields.

He said that in the near future KIU would function as backbone of the country because of its existence in an area which has international geo-strategic position. In the end he congratulated the graduating students and their parents.