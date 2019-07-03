UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi Graces 9th Convocation Of KIU, Awards Degrees To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:03 PM

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi graces 9th Convocation of KIU, awards degrees to students

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi awarded degrees to the graduating students at the 9th Convocation of Karakorum International University (KIU) held here Wednesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi awarded degrees to the graduating students at the 9th Convocation of Karakorum International University (KIU) held here Wednesday.

The President who was chief guest also awarded gold and silver medals to one hundred and ten position holders in different disciplines.

On the occasion GB Governor Raja Jala Hussain Muqpoon, GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez Urehman, Voice Chancellor KIU Dr Attaullah Shah, high ups from GB bureaucracy, Pakistan army, students, parents and media officials attended the event.

In his welcome address Karakuram International University VC said that Karakuram International University was now includes among top universities of due to its faculties and quality of education.

He said that 80 percent of KIU faculty have Phds degree holders from leading national and international universities. He said that in a very short span of time more than twelve thousands students have graduated from KIU and serving the nation in different fields.

He said that in the near future KIU would function as backbone of the country because of its existence in an area which has international geo-strategic position. In the end he congratulated the graduating students and their parents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister President Of Pakistan Army Governor Education Gold Silver Media Event From Top

Recent Stories

Court summons MD witness on August 7, in Nandipur ..

3 minutes ago

Government allocates Rs 2 billion for executing n ..

3 minutes ago

Patrolling police nab 22 POs in June in Faisalabad ..

38 seconds ago

43 booked for water, power theft in Sargodha

40 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for int ..

41 seconds ago

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.