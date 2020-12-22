President of Pakistan Medical Commission Dr. Arshad Taqi called on Vice Chancellor of NUMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Medical Commission Dr. Arshad Taqi called on Vice Chancellor of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Lt. Gen. Syed Imran Majeed (Retd.) said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the matters relating to existing health infrastructure and the prevailing status of medical education in the country were discussed.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted the achievements and initiatives of the university in medical field since its inception. He particularly gave a comprehensive account of the examination process developed indigenously by the university to ensure merit, high standards and transparency.

This year, he said, around 50,000 candidates appeared for the NUMS Entry Test for MBBS/BDS.

The test was simultaneously held in all major cities across the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir without involving any outside testing services.

The President PMC lauded the efforts of NUMS in improving medical practices through innovative, creative and ethical approaches in the health sector and medical education.

The President PMC particularly praised NUMS for evolving a fool proof system of examination and making extensive arrangements for successful holding of NUMS Entry Test for Session 2020.

He also hoped that NUMS would make a significant contribution in the field of medical education, research and delivery of health services in the country and beyond.