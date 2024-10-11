- Home
- Pakistan
- President of Pink Pakistan stresses early detection of Breast cancer with 'Pink mobile app'
President Of Pink Pakistan Stresses Early Detection Of Breast Cancer With 'Pink Mobile App'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President of Pink Pakistan Dr. Zubaida Qazi Friday stressed the crucial role of timely diagnosis and screening in combating breast cancer, urging hesitant patients to leverage the 'Pink mobile app' for discreet and accessible check-ups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In an interview with a private news channel, President urged women to prioritize breast health with Pink App and join the fight against breast cancer using Pink Mobile App' s screening guide.
She called upon media and society to play role significantly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizing the importance of early detection and self-examination.
"Pakistan's breast cancer mortality rate is alarmingly high compared to other countries, primarily due to late diagnosis and inadequate treatment," she highlighted.
The President emphasized the importance of early detection and timely treatment, noting that women in other countries detect breast cancer at an early stage and receive prompt care, significantly improving survival rates.
"To bridge this gap, the President urges women to prioritize their breast health using innovative tools like the Pink Mobile App, which provides self-examination guides, screening resources and education," she added.
"By promoting breast cancer awareness and early detection, Pakistan can reduce mortality rates and give women a better chance of survival," she highlighted.
Responding to a query, She further revealed a disturbing trend in breast cancer diagnosis, stating, "Cases are now being reported among girls as young as 14-20 years old, whereas previously it was more common among women over
40."
Emphasizing the crucial role of self-screening, she stressed that young women should prioritize breast health.
The President recommended regular self-examinations and mammography screenings at least twice a year, especially for high-risk individuals.
"This shift in demographic highlights the need for increased awareness, education, and early detection measures to combat breast cancer effectively," she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thieves steal copper wire worth over Rs 450 mln from Tarbela Dam's high-security area12 minutes ago
-
Afghan envoy visits University of Lahore to boost academic ties12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
20 dead 7 injured in Duki deadly attack32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns attack on coal miners in Duki32 minutes ago
-
Acting president strongly condemns Balochistan attack killing miners1 hour ago
-
Transport dept launches safety drive for students1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting miners in Balochistan's Duki area2 hours ago
-
'Under the leadership of the present regime, Pakistan is heading in the right direction,' says Muq ..2 hours ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns 'Cowardly' attack on coal miners2 hours ago
-
19 miners gunned down in Balochistan' s Dukki area3 hours ago
-
ECP to hear disqualification references against two PTI backed legislators on Oct 2112 hours ago