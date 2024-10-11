President of Pink Pakistan stresses early detection of Breast cancer with 'Pink mobile app'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President of Pink Pakistan Dr. Zubaida Qazi Friday stressed the crucial role of timely diagnosis and screening in combating breast cancer, urging hesitant patients to leverage the 'Pink mobile app' for discreet and accessible check-ups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In an interview with a private news channel, President urged women to prioritize breast health with Pink App and join the fight against breast cancer using Pink Mobile App' s screening guide.

She called upon media and society to play role significantly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizing the importance of early detection and self-examination.

"Pakistan's breast cancer mortality rate is alarmingly high compared to other countries, primarily due to late diagnosis and inadequate treatment," she highlighted.

The President emphasized the importance of early detection and timely treatment, noting that women in other countries detect breast cancer at an early stage and receive prompt care, significantly improving survival rates.

"To bridge this gap, the President urges women to prioritize their breast health using innovative tools like the Pink Mobile App, which provides self-examination guides, screening resources and education," she added.

"By promoting breast cancer awareness and early detection, Pakistan can reduce mortality rates and give women a better chance of survival," she highlighted.

Responding to a query, She further revealed a disturbing trend in breast cancer diagnosis, stating, "Cases are now being reported among girls as young as 14-20 years old, whereas previously it was more common among women over

40."

Emphasizing the crucial role of self-screening, she stressed that young women should prioritize breast health.

The President recommended regular self-examinations and mammography screenings at least twice a year, especially for high-risk individuals.

"This shift in demographic highlights the need for increased awareness, education, and early detection measures to combat breast cancer effectively," she added.