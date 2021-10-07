President of PNQAHE vows for quality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The newly elected President of Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) Prof Dr Zia ul Haq Thursday expressed resolve to take Khyber Medical University to new heights of quality.

Addressing a ceremony organized by PNQAHE here, in honour of both the newly elected and the outgoing presidents, he showed his great commitment to move forward and achieve the mission of the PNQAHE and its recognition.

He said that the role of both ORIC and QEC in universities is of fundamental importance. "In the past, our focus has been on expansion, but now we are focusing on expansion as well as quality," he added.

Speaking as chief guest to the ceremony, Ex vice-chancellor KMU Prof Dr Hafizullah appreciated the efforts of the QEC team of KMU for taking the mission of the university and its recognition at the national and international level.

He said that the seeds he had sown ten years ago in the shape of QEC and ORIC are now bearing fruits.

"The present vice chancellor of KMU is young and energetic so it is expected that he will not only take KMU to the heights of quality but will also use all possible resources to make PNQAHE a best quality organization,he said." The first president of PNQAHE was the then vice-chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid said that the Quality Enhancement Cell of KMU established PNQAHE in December 2017 at the 1st International Conference of Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

He said during his tenure, he worked hard in the development of the constitution, Executive Committee, and MoUs with the International bodies.

He shared his views about the role of Quality Assurance in academia and research. "The biggest challenge facing our higher education institutions at present is quality so it is expected that PNQAHE would provide all possible help and guidance to the higher education institutions in tackling this challenge,he said." On the occasion, Director of KMU-QEC and general secretary PNQAHE Asiyah Bukhari gave a presentation on the rationale of the QA network and the achievement of the organization in a short span of time.

Dr Kashif Ali gave a presentation on QA in patient care and safety as a clinician. The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks by Prof Dr Asif Sheikh, Dean of NED University, Karachi.

The event was attended by Prof Dr Muhammad Hafizullah Ex vice-chancellor KMU, Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, VC Agriculture University, Peshawar, Advisor, Quality Assurance HED, KP Prof Dr Shafique Rahman, Director HEC Regional center, Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Dean of Engineering Sciences, NED, University Karachi Dr. Asif Sheikh, Director ORIC KUST, Kohat Prof. Dr. Wasiullah and the Executive Committee members of all provinces, Director QECs, of HEI and affiliated colleges of KMU.