ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :President of the Council of State of The Swiss Confederation Jean Rene Fournier Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and Senator Prof Mehar Taj Roghani were also present during the meeting.