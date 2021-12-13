President of Turkmenistan: Â«Restoring trust in interstate relations is acquiring special relevanceÂ»

During the International Conference Â«Peace and Trust Policy â€“ Basis of International Security, Stability and DevelopmentÂ» held on December 11

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2021) During the International Conference «Peace and Trust Policy – Basis of International Security, Stability and Development» held on December 11, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the uniqueness of Turkmen neutrality, which is firmly based on current realities and centuries-old experience of our people, serves as a strong guarantee of ensuring peace and security in the region and serves as an important factor impacting the positive development of international economic and political processes.

We consider the neutrality of Turkmenistan as a factor of broad, constructive international cooperation, a positive impact on the settlement and resolution of existing issues and contradictions by peaceful, political and diplomatic means, at the negotiating table, stressed the Head of the Turkmen state.



Furthermore, in his speech, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization H. Noziri congratulated Turkmenistan on the successful organization of the 15th ECO Summit on November 28, 2021 in Ashgabat, noting that the theme of this forum is a decisive factor in achieving a more sustainable future for the modern world.

The policy of peace and trust combines the prospects of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, its own way of development, and national interests with regional and international trends, the ECO Secretary General added.



In turn, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States B. Amreyev, noting the regular nature of Turkmenistan's partnership with the Organization, emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan's joining the Organization as an observer country in the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Ashgabat's positive neutrality status will undoubtedly make a solid contribution to the efforts of the Organization of Turkic States to maintain peace, prosperity and development among its member and observer countries on a regional and international scale, he added.



The Turkmen state is pursuing an active, independent and neutral policy of cultural diplomacy in all international communities, including TURKSOY member countries, D. Kaseinov, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) noted in his speech.

Undoubtedly, Turkmenistan has every right to feel proud and satisfied with the results of this process, which gave its foreign policy the deserved international respect, the distinguished guest stated.



The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia and Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, N. Gherman, also emphasized the relevance of this forum in light of the comprehensive promotion of a culture of peace and trust in international relations.



Adoption of resolutions on the International Day of Neutrality by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as proclamation of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, was recognition of the policy of neutrality in order to achieve and maintain peace and security, develop cooperation and ensure sustainable development in the region and the world as a whole, said UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko.



Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat J.MacGregor, emphasizing the significance of the status of positive neutrality of the country in development of multiformat partnership with all countries of the world, stressed the relevance of this forum in light of promotion of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace adopted by the UN General Assembly in September 1999.



This International Forum has become a unique platform for the development of focused objectives to ensure a sustainable culture of peace and trust. Invariably, peace and trust remain the most important concepts for humanity and will never lose their relevance, speakers at the High Forum stressed.