President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Phones President Dr Arif Alvi; Seeks Pakistan's Support For Resolution On Conflict

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:05 PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi and referring to his ten-point peace formula, sought Pakistan's support on the draft resolution being tabled in the United Nations General Assembly for ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi and referring to his ten-point peace formula, sought Pakistan's support on the draft resolution being tabled in the United Nations General Assembly for ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

During the conversation, the president conveyed that Pakistan remained deeply concerned over the conflict in Ukraine.

He said that Pakistan supported a peaceful solution to the conflict in accordance with the UN Charter.

He said that the contents of the draft resolution were being evaluated by the Government of Pakistan.

The two leaders discussed Pakistan-Ukraine political and economic ties, including energy and food security issues facing the developing world in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Both sides emphasized the need for enhancing economic and trade relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President Zelenskyy also extended an invitation to the President of Pakistan to visit Ukraine.

