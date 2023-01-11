President of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Punjab, Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori condemns recent wave of terrorism

President of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Punjab, Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori here on Wednesday condemned the recent wave of terrorism and termed it a conspiracy against the country to sabotage the hard-earned peace and stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :President of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Punjab, Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori here on Wednesday condemned the recent wave of terrorism and termed it a conspiracy against the country to sabotage the hard-earned peace and stability.

Addressing a news conference at Rawalpindi Press Club, the Ulema President said that islam was a religion of peace, brotherhood and tolerance. He said that terrorists were beasts bent at harming the nation and the country at large whereas the nation was standing with its national institutions.

Dr Intikhab said that the state would not allow disrupting peaceful atmosphere in the country. He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had promoted vulgarity and immorality in the country which was against the Eastern traditions. The country was created in the name of Islam and the sanctity of Islamic norms must be upheld in all circumstances, he said.

"Such negative politics must be rejected so that a society full of modest and oriental traditions should be raised, whereas the young generation should be trained to stick to its religious, social and Islamic culture.

" He said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan claimed to establish state of Madina in his tenure but his actions were totally against it. "Imran Khan will have to explain his suspicious audios," he added.

Dr Intikhab Noori said that Imran Khan should correct his narrative and the Ulemas strongly condemned his negative propaganda about the military leadership. "We are with the armed forces' leadership. The army officers have laid down their lives for a noble cause for protecting the motherland. We pray for them and assure the Pakistan Army that we stand with our institutions," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-N Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Capital Islamabad and Rawalpindi Division President Dr. Pir Zaheer Abbas Qadri said that it was important to keep in mind the love of Pakistan and its institutions in the young generation would continue to flourish.

Hafiz Sadaqat Ali Saheb, Joint Secretary of Ulema and Mushaikh Wing Punjab, Allama Niaz Hussain Awan, President of Ulema and Mushaikh Wing, Attock District, Allama Atiqur Rehman, President of Ulema and Mushaikh Wing, Chakwal District and others were also accompanying them on the occasion.