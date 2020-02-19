UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of US Institute Of Peace Nancy Lindborg Meets Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

President of US Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg meets Foreign Minister

President of the United States Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here Wednesday and briefed him about the research and activities of the institute in various fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :President of the United States Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here Wednesday and briefed him about the research and activities of the institute in various fields.

Vice President of the US Institute Andrew Welder was also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The US Institute of Peace, which was engaged in research since 1984, was working with local governments and civil society in Afghanistan for the last 17 years and was playing an important role in research and policy making.

The foreign minister briefed the delegation about the steps being taken by Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

He said the recent unilateral actions taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir posed serious threat to regional peace.

The foreign minister appreciated the US Institute for its measures in the field of research and policy making.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Civil Society Nancy Jammu United States

Recent Stories

Eat fruit, vegetables for better memory, healthy h ..

1 minute ago

Consultative process with stakeholders continuing ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan has completed journey from 'terrorism to ..

1 minute ago

Absence of state apparatus from meeting annoys PAC ..

1 minute ago

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

1 hour ago

Iraq Rejoins With Hundreds of Artifacts Smuggled A ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.