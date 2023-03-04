UrduPoint.com

President Offers Condolence On Amjad Islam Amjad's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

President offers condolence on Amjad Islam Amjad's death

LAHORE, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi on Saturday visited the residence of late Amjad islam Islam to express condolences to the bereaved family.

They offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, President's Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said that the late Amjad was a great urdu poet and author and the country felt pride over such personalities, adding that his death was a loss to the nation.

