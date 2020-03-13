President offers condolence with family of wing commander Noman Akram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday telephoned father of wing commander Noman Akram (martyr)and expressed his heartfelt condolence with him.

He prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The president paid rich tribute to martyr Noman Akram and said the nation was indebted to sacrificing of the martyrs for their motherland.

Wing Commander Noman Akram embraced martyrdom in a plane crash in Islamabad on Wednesday.