President Offers Condolences With Kuwait Leadership On Death Of Late Emir Sheikh Sabah

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:32 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday met new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Kuwait city and offered condolences on the passing away of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The President, who arrived in Kuwait this morning, expressed profound sympathies with the Kuwaiti leadership and nation on behalf of Pakistan's government and people, the President House said here.

President Alvi termed late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan, who made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer.

The President said Sheikh Sabah's efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability would be long remembered.

More Stories From Pakistan

