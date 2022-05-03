- Home
President Offers Eid Prayer
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer here at Faisal mosque.
The president prayed for the progress and prosperity of the nation, the countryand the Muslim Ummah.
Later, the president also exchanged Eid greetings with the people.
