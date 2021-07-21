UrduPoint.com
President Offers Eid Prayer With Complete SOPs

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:50 AM

President offers Eid prayer with complete SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday offered Eidul Azha prayer here at the Faisal Mosque with complete observance of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Senator Faisal Javed and other parliamentarians, along with the people also offered prayer at the mosque.

Later, the president prayed for the progress, prosperity and welfare of the country and the Muslim Ummah.

