President Offers Eid Prayers At Zardari House, Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM

President offers Eid prayers at Zardari House, Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Ali Hassan Zardari and Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar, and other citizens attended the Eid prayers.

The president prayed for peace, progress and solidarity of Pakistan, and prosperity of its people.

After the prayers, President Zardari met with the people and exchanged Eid greetings.

