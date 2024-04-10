Open Menu

President Offers Fateha For His Late Parents, Relatives

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM

President offers Fateha for his late parents, relatives

SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday visited the graveyard to offer Fateha at the graves of his parents and relatives.

On the occasion, the president was accompanied by Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also placed flowers on the graves.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari

Recent Stories

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

15 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

23 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

23 hours ago
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

23 hours ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

23 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

23 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

23 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

24 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan