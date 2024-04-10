President Offers Fateha For His Late Parents, Relatives
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM
SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday visited the graveyard to offer Fateha at the graves of his parents and relatives.
On the occasion, the president was accompanied by Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president also placed flowers on the graves.
