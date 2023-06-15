ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the Daycare Centres Bill 2023, under which such setups for minor children will be established at the public and private departments in Islamabad.

The president inked the document in line with Article 75 of the Constitution, the President's House said in a statement.

According to the Bill, the Federal government will ensure the setting up of daycare centres at the departments having at least 70 employees.

In case of violation of the law, a fine up to Rs 0.1 million will be imposed after the first warning.

For further delay in the establishment of a daycare centre, a confinement of six months will be executed.