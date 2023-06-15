UrduPoint.com

President Okays Daycare Centres Bill For Capital's Offices

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

President okays Daycare Centres Bill for capital's offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the Daycare Centres Bill 2023, under which such setups for minor children will be established at the public and private departments in Islamabad.

The president inked the document in line with Article 75 of the Constitution, the President's House said in a statement.

According to the Bill, the Federal government will ensure the setting up of daycare centres at the departments having at least 70 employees.

In case of violation of the law, a fine up to Rs 0.1 million will be imposed after the first warning.

For further delay in the establishment of a daycare centre, a confinement of six months will be executed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

24 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

37 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

39 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.