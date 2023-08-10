President opens cardiac centre, stresses Islamic principles of welfare, service

President Dr. Arif Alvi underscored the intrinsic purpose of Islam as advancement and progress of society. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sarwar Shahida Memorial Cardiac Centre and Research Institute here on Thursday, he emphasised that engaging in charitable endeavours was a distinctive trait of Muslims. He lauded those who contribute to their nation's betterment, labeling them as true heroes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi underscored the intrinsic purpose of islam as advancement and progress of society. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sarwar Shahida Memorial Cardiac Centre and Research Institute here on Thursday, he emphasised that engaging in charitable endeavours was a distinctive trait of Muslims. He lauded those who contribute to their nation's betterment, labeling them as true heroes.

President Alvi's speech centered on the idea that Islam encourages a spirit of compassion and mutual support among individuals. He reiterated that while governments may change, the underlying national structure endures. Highlighting the growth of philanthropy among Muslims after the formation of Pakistan, he stressed the pivotal role of individuals in assisting the marginalised.

Drawing from the examples set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Khulafa-e -Rashidin, President Alvi conveyed the importance of service to humanity. He pointed out that Islam assigns societal responsibilities, a notion evident from the Quran's opening chapter. Pakistan's core objective, he maintained, is rooted in Quranic teachings of serving society and nurturing a strong sense of responsibility.

The president encouraged virtues such as charity, truthfulness, respect for elders, empathy, and cooperation, particularly in the younger generation.

While acknowledging the government's role in addressing major issues, he emphasised that every individual in the Islamic framework has a role to play in serving others.

Touching upon Islam's economic philosophy, President Alvi emphasised the significance of fair wealth distribution. He noted that Islam discourages accumulation of wealth in few hands, aiming for a more equitable society. The principles of equality, brotherhood, charity, honesty, and lawful earnings underpin Islam's economic framework.

President Alvi highlighted Islam's emphasis on human welfare and its call to support the less fortunate. He reiterated that the essence of humanitarianism echoes in all religions. The president's conclusion emphasised Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) dedication to improving humanity's condition, urging the nation to follow this example for Pakistan's progress.

The event also featured Dr. Shoaib Saeed, director of the Sarwar Shahida Memorial Cardiac Centre, discussing the centre's advanced medical facilities for heart patients, exemplifying the principles of care and service spoken about during the event.