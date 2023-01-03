UrduPoint.com

President Orders FUUAST To Award Unfairly Withheld Degree To Student

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

President orders FUUAST to award unfairly withheld degree to student

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over callous and heartless act of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) to withhold the issuance of a transcript and degree to a BBA student due to procedural hiccups between the university and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

While rejecting the representation against the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM), the president directed PBM to redress the grievances of the aggrieved student.

He also directed FUUAST to issue the degree and transcript to the student within 15 days.

The president observed that the university was well aware that the student was pursuing his education on a need-based scholarship under the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme paid by PBM directly to the University.

But instead of resolving the late fees payment issue with PBM, the FUUAST unfairly and unjustly withheld the issuance of degree and transcript to the student who had no role in the payment of fees.

President Alvi upheld the Wafaqi Mohtasib order wherein the Mohtasib had remitted the impugned matter to the PBM chairman for its resolution directly with FUUAST and notwithstanding its resolution, issue the transcript and BBA degree to the aggrieved student.

As per information, student Abad-ur-Rehman (the complainant) had preferred an appeal seeking interference of WM for issuance of the BBA degree and transcript which was withheld by FUUAST due to non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 122,500 which was payable by PBM directly to the FUUAST without any involvement of the student.

Wafaqi Mohtasib passed the order in favour of the student. The PBM, however, preferred a representation before the president against the WM's order, which was rejected by the president.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Technology Education Student Federal Urdu University Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

53 minutes ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

3 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

3 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.