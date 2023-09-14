Open Menu

President Orders UIC To Pay Rs 4.5 Mln Insurance Claim With 8 Years' Profit

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday ordered the United Insurance Company (UIC) to pay Rs 4.5 million insurance claim to the customer along with eight years' profit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday ordered the United Insurance Company (UIC) to pay Rs 4.5 million insurance claim to the customer along with eight years' profit.

The president, while rejecting the appeal of the United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited against the decision of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, observed that the company had kept the matter pending for eight years and made profit on its customer's money.

According to a news release of the President House Press Wing, Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Karachi, had got insured his car for Rs 4.

5 million. When the car was stolen, he approached the UIC with the insurance claim of Rs 4.5 million. However, the company refused to honour his claim on the pretext that Imtiaz Ahmed had overstated the price of the vehicle.

On his petition, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman gave his verdict in favour of Imtiaz Ahmed. The UIC filed an appeal against the ombudsman's decision before the president, which the latter rejected and ordered the company to pay the insurance claim along with profit for eight years as it had collected the premium from the customer on the insured amount of Rs 4.5 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Company Vehicle Car Price Money From United Insurance Company Of Pakistan Limited Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

13 minutes ago
 Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

18 minutes ago
 UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainab ..

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainable development in Quetta

18 minutes ago
 SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

18 minutes ago
 Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

28 minutes ago
PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

25 minutes ago
 AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

25 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

20 minutes ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

25 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan