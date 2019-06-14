President orders withdrawal of tender notice for new parrots cages at Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday took serious notice of a tender notice for construction of new cages for parrots at Aiwan-e-Sadr and ordered its immediate withdrawal.

In his reaction on a news item appeared in a section of media, the President House spokesperson said the president had taken a very serious notice on the publication of the tender notice by the Capital Development Authority for construction of new cages for parrot at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

"The President has ordered immediate withdrawal of the said tender notice and initiation of inquiry," he said.

The spokesperson said the tender notice had been released without obtaining approval from the competent authority.