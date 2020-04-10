UrduPoint.com
President, Others Offer Salat-ut-Tauba To Rid World Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:47 PM

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid world of Coronavirus

Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri led Salat-ut-Tauba at President House.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) President Arif Alvi and others offered Namaz-i-Tauba at President House to seek Allah’s forgiveness and rid the world of Coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr.

Noorul Haq Qadri led Namaz-i-Taubah after Friday prayers at President House.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani were among those who offered the prayer held to seek Allah's forgiveness and rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President offered Namaz-i-Tauba after meeting with the members of Council of Islamic Ideology.

