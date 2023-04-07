President OWA condemns social media campaign against BCS officers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :President of the Officers Welfare Association, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir on Friday condemned the social media campaign launched against some officers of the Balochistan Civil Service (BCS) and said elements behind the evil drive would be brought to justice.

In a statement issued to the media, he strongly condemned the propaganda against some officers of BCS on social media.

"For good governance in the province, the government should take legal action against all the civil servants and officers who staged illegal protests and should complete the pending inquiry against the elements that besieged the former chief minister's office," Tahir added.

He said that the commendable services rendered by the BCS (Executive) during crises in the province were known to all.

"We have informed Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary Balochistan about the blackmailing of the elements that instead of serving at their respective departments are holding protests," he maintained.