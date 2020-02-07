UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Pakistan Businessmen And Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Says IMF Deal Stops Growth, Production, Employment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:07 PM

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) says IMF deal stops growth, production, employment

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said IMF harsh conditions should not be allowed to become a threat to the economy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said IMF harsh conditions should not be allowed to become a threat to the economy.While talking to a meeting of business community , he said that IMF programme has reduced current account deficit and strengthened forex reserves to some extent but it has compromised growth rate, production, businesses and employment while runaway inflation has affected almost everyone, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that reports regarding insistence by IMF to increase taxes are disturbing.

If increasing taxes has become necessary, the government should target sectors which are not paying taxes since the last seventy yearsThe business leader said that growth rate has been reduced by over fifty percent to get six billion Dollars from the lender resulting in massive bankruptcies and massive unemployment.

The former minister noted that after the IMF deal, rupee saw record erosion in its value but it hasn't helped to improve the exports as expected while the public debt rose to unsustainable levels.Moreover, the interest rates is not allowing business to run which must be noticed, he demanded.

He said that the reason behind IMF's strict stance is the failure of the successive governments to reform power sector and tax administration and sell companies inflicting heavy losses due to political considerations."Now these three sectors have become a major problem for the country wasting precious resources.

All the losses of the power sector are being diverted to masses which has destabilised household budgets, which has added to woes of the industrial sector.He said that the IMF conditions must be revisited and relaxed otherwise, the government will find it increasingly difficult to abide by the agreement putting IMF's targets at stake.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exports Business All From Government Agreement Billion Employment

Recent Stories

New smart water meters to be installed

2 minutes ago

White House to Release US Budget for Fiscal Year 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Snowden to Apply for Extension of Russian Residenc ..

2 minutes ago

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

26 minutes ago

Founder of Allegedly Pro-Russian Finnish Media Out ..

7 minutes ago

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.