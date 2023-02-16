President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) keen to set up Pak-China Youth Portal

Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), has pledged that after successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal and Pakistan-China Technology Portal, "we are working on establishing an online Pakistan-China Youth Portal soon"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), has pledged that after successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal and Pakistan-China Technology Portal, "we are working on establishing an online Pakistan-China Youth Portal soon".

Speaking at a think-tank session held at here, he said that technological advancement for human resources development is the prime agenda of the PCJCCI, "and through this youth portal we will connect the young entrepreneurs and students of both countries for the exchange of contemporary knowledge and job opportunities". He also added that self-employment and freelancing could be extremely helpful for stability of the youth of the two countries.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, stressed that the project would be initiated in collaboration with China, and the purpose would primarily be the transfer of redundant technology, skills, youth interaction, exchange of culture and job opportunities from China.

He promised to step up the pace of technological advancement in Pakistan through Chinese cooperation.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, said that the acquisition of appropriate technology from China in the field of freelancing, and connecting youth for the exchange of contemporary knowledge, Chinese and urdu language courses, scholarship programs would be the prime motives of this portal. "Apart from this, these courses will convey contemporary knowledge and information related to various sectors which include electronic and automotive advancement, insurance, agriculture, textiles, shoe manufacturing, chemicals, battery recycling plant and real estate advisory," he explained.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, also added that the forum was also planning to establish a state-of-the-art Chinese information and material center that would be executed in two phases. The first phase involves establishment of a display centre and the second phase involves the transfer of production facility from China to Pakistan.