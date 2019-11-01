President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif claims to strengthen national economy in six months

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:36 PM

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Friday claimed to strengthen the national economy within six months, if they [opposition parties] were given an opportunity to serve the masses in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Friday claimed to strengthen the national economy within six months, if they [opposition parties] were given an opportunity to serve the masses in future.

"We will put the economy on right track with collective efforts," he said while addressing a public meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) here.

He criticized the government's economic, health, education and housing policies, underlining the need for immediate measures for benefit of the common man.

He said the PML-N had offered to sign a charter of economy with the government, setting aside all differences, but no seriousness was shown towards the proposal.

Shehbaz appreciated JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for holding the march in a well organized manner, adding" It is first part of the movement and it has to move forward."The PML-N President said the whole nation was united and supporting the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their legitimate right of self determination for the last 72 years and facing siege and heightened oppression since August 5.

