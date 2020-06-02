- Home
President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Grieved Over Munir Khan Orakzai's Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of JUI-F leader and Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai.
In his condolence message, Shehbaz Sharif said the death of Munir Khan was a loss to the party and for the country, as he was a honest party worker and dedicated parliamentarian.
He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant patience to the bereavedfamily to bear this loss.