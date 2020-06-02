UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Grieved Over Munir Khan Orakzai's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:24 PM

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif grieved over Munir Khan Orakzai's death

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of JUI-F leader and Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of JUI-F leader and Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai.

In his condolence message, Shehbaz Sharif said the death of Munir Khan was a loss to the party and for the country, as he was a honest party worker and dedicated parliamentarian.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant patience to the bereavedfamily to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May

Recent Stories

Fire in regional tax office in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Australia floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down ..

1 minute ago

Klopp's 'passion' restored as English football nea ..

1 minute ago

Belarus to Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes of Oil Fro ..

1 minute ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.42% in 10 ..

1 minute ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel gets serious injuries after s ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.