(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of JUI-F leader and Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai.

In his condolence message, Shehbaz Sharif said the death of Munir Khan was a loss to the party and for the country, as he was a honest party worker and dedicated parliamentarian.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant patience to the bereavedfamily to bear this loss.