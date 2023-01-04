President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the supporters of the Party on the birth anniversary of the founding chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the supporters of the Party on the birth anniversary of the founding chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Quaid-e-Awam was still ruling over the hearts of millions of people even after 43 years of his judicial killing, he said in his message issued by his office.

President Zardari said the graves of the murderers of the people's leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and those who were involved in his assassination conspiracy were deserted.

President Zardari said Quaid-e-Awam was a gift bestowed upon the people that had been oppressed and exploited for a long time and added that Quaid-e-Awam taught the people how to think, speak and live with dignity.

He said the Quaid-e-Awam clashed with the powerful forces of the world for Pakistan's nuclear capability.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave right to have a passport to every citizen, so they could make their country proud in any corner of the world.