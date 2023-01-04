UrduPoint.com

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Felicitates Supporters On ZAB's Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 08:23 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari felicitates supporters on ZAB's birth anniversary

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the supporters of the Party on the birth anniversary of the founding chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday felicitated the supporters of the Party on the birth anniversary of the founding chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Quaid-e-Awam was still ruling over the hearts of millions of people even after 43 years of his judicial killing, he said in his message issued by his office.

President Zardari said the graves of the murderers of the people's leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and those who were involved in his assassination conspiracy were deserted.

President Zardari said Quaid-e-Awam was a gift bestowed upon the people that had been oppressed and exploited for a long time and added that Quaid-e-Awam taught the people how to think, speak and live with dignity.

He said the Quaid-e-Awam clashed with the powerful forces of the world for Pakistan's nuclear capability.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave right to have a passport to every citizen, so they could make their country proud in any corner of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari World Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nuclear Pakistan Peoples Party Million

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

25 minutes ago
 Planning Minister inaugurates 'Champions of Reform ..

Planning Minister inaugurates 'Champions of Reforms'

1 minute ago
 US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Targeted by Rocke ..

US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Targeted by Rockets - Central Command

1 minute ago
 US Troops Escort 60 Trucks of Looted Syrian Oil, G ..

US Troops Escort 60 Trucks of Looted Syrian Oil, Grain to Iraq - Reports

1 minute ago
 PR CEO strongly rejects story published in local E ..

PR CEO strongly rejects story published in local English paper

1 minute ago
 RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.