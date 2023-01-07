President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari takes notice of accusation of blasphemy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has taken strict notice of the incident that took place at Karachi Airport involving a female security in-charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has taken strict notice of the incident that took place at Karachi Airport involving a female security in-charge.

Asif Zardari said that it is shameful to accuse the female security personnel of blasphemy to prevent her from performing her duties, said a press release issued by the Party Secretariat.

He said that the accusation of blasphemy against the female security in-charge should be investigated.

Accusing someone of blasphemy is a very serious matter.

Asif Zardari directed the Federal and provincial governments to protect the female security officer and measures should be taken in this regard.

He said some elements want to defame Pakistan under the guise of religion, President Zardari said.

The government and the people should discourage such behaviour of accusing innocent people.

If the accusation against the female security officer is proved false, the accuser should be severely punished, he said.