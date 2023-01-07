UrduPoint.com

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari Takes Notice Of Accusation Of Blasphemy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:29 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari takes notice of accusation of blasphemy

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has taken strict notice of the incident that took place at Karachi Airport involving a female security in-charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has taken strict notice of the incident that took place at Karachi Airport involving a female security in-charge.

Asif Zardari said that it is shameful to accuse the female security personnel of blasphemy to prevent her from performing her duties, said a press release issued by the Party Secretariat.

He said that the accusation of blasphemy against the female security in-charge should be investigated.

Accusing someone of blasphemy is a very serious matter.

Asif Zardari directed the Federal and provincial governments to protect the female security officer and measures should be taken in this regard.

He said some elements want to defame Pakistan under the guise of religion, President Zardari said.

The government and the people should discourage such behaviour of accusing innocent people.

If the accusation against the female security officer is proved false, the accuser should be severely punished, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Blasphemy Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Airport

Recent Stories

PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between ..

PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between devil and deep sea: Federal I ..

10 minutes ago
 After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name Ho ..

After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name House speaker

10 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanve ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan asserts his govt ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held ..

UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held on January 13 - Program

3 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz

Court extends interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz

3 minutes ago
 EU 'appalled' by new protester executions in Iran

EU 'appalled' by new protester executions in Iran

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.