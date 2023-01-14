President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari condemns terror attack on security personnel in Peshawar

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on police personnel in Peshawar.

According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, he expressed deep regret over the martyrdom of police personnel. The increase in incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a matter of concern, Asif Zardari said.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has left the people at the mercy of terrorists. Attacks on police and security forces are equivalent to war with the state," he added.

Asif Zardari said the Federal government should bring the terrorists, their patrons and facilitators to a terrible end. By mobilizing the National Action Plan terrorists should be completely wiped out, he said.

He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred policemen and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

